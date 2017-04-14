Bates: KBTC’s Northwest Now focuses on opioid addiction

It’s a problem that medical experts say has grown to epidemic proportions across the country–opioid addiction.
In this edition of Northwest Now, we take a closer look at this epidemic and see what’s being done to keep people from the pitfalls of drug addiction, especially those who became addicted through taking medically-prescribed painkillers.
We’ll hear from Dr. Gary Franklin, Medical Director from Washington Labor and Industries, and UW Researcher Caleb Banta-Green. We’ll also take you to Mason County where we’ll meet a local doctor who treats those addicted to opioid pain killers, find out how she’s working to find alternative forms of pain relief for her patients.
The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.
Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.
