10am Easter Sunday Worship Service

Submitted by United Church in University Place

Every Easter morning, churches around the world welcome the beginning of worship with shouts – Christ is Risen! Christ is Risen indeed!

Faithful Christians sing Charles Wesley’s hymn “Christ the Lord is risen today, Alleluia” with organ, trumpet, fanfare, and jubilation. And the congregation is carried by the music that raises our spirits high. Invite your friends and family to join us this Easter as we greet the risen Christ among us. Bring a few new flower blooms to help decorate the empty cross.

All are Welcome!

Pastor Cathlynn Law
3912 Grandview Dr W
office@ucup.org
253-564-2754

