Winifred is Pet of the Week

Our Featured Pet Winifred came to us all the way from Memphis. It’s taken a bit for the brown tabby to adjust from the long plane ride, but she’s definitely coming out of her shell.

Pro tip: slowly approach her cage and coo “Winifred,” and the gorgeous girl will timidly make her way towards you. Before you know it she’s head-butting her way into your heart.

After about five minutes of petting, the three-year-old relaxes and even reaches out for more, purring up a storm. Got a quieter home and a heart of gold? Our Southern belle would love to make your acquaintance — #A515834. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.