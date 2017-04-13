St. Joseph Medical Center is honored Lifeline achievement award

Submitted by CHI Franciscan Health

CHI Franciscan Health, a premier health care provider in the Pacific Northwest, is pleased to announce that St. Joseph Medical Center has been awarded the 2016 Mission: Lifeline® NSTEMI Early Adopter Quality Achievement Award.

St. Joseph Medical Center was recognized for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

“CHI Franciscan Health is so proud of the talented team at St. Joseph Medical Center on receiving this national achievement award for their outstanding work in heart attack care,” said Syd Bersante, President for Pierce Region, CHI Franciscan Health. “CHI Franciscan Health and St. Joseph Medical Center are committed to providing high-quality, efficient cardiac care, and this prestigious award reaffirms the world-class care our physicians provide our patients who suffer from heart attacks.”

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, starting with the critical 9-1-1 call and continuing through hospital care.

“It is a great honor for our cardiac team at St. Joseph Medical Center to receive this national recognition for their outstanding achievements in cardiac care,” said Gregory Eberhart, MD, MMM, Medical Director of CHI Franciscan’s Cardiovascular Services. “At St. Joseph Medical Center, we work tirelessly each and every day to provide our cardiac patients with the immediate and excellent care they need and deserve.”

“We commend St. Joseph Medical Center for this achievement award, which reflects a significant institutional commitment to the highest quality of care for their heart attack patients,” said James G. Jollis, MD, past Chair of the Mission: Lifeline Advisory Working Group. “Achieving this award means the hospital has met specific reporting and achievement measures for the treatment of their patients who suffer heart attacks and we applaud them for their commitment to quality and timely care.”

St. Joseph Medical Center earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for the quick and appropriate treatment of NSTEMI patients by providing emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries when needed. Eligible hospitals must have adhered to these measures at a set level for the first two quarters of 2016.

CHI Franciscan Health is a leading provider of cardiovascular care. CHI Franciscan’s cardiac surgeons have years of experience in general cardiology and preventive care and are rated within the top 10 percent in the U.S. for quality and patient outcomes.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the United States. Coronary heart disease accounts for one in seven deaths in the U.S., killing over 360,000 people annually. Approximately every 40 seconds in the U.S., someone will suffer from a heart attack. About 790,000 people per year will have a heart attack, and of those 790,000, about 114,000 will die.

CHI Franciscan Health

CHI Franciscan Health is a nonprofit health system based in Tacoma, Washington with $2.6 billion in net revenue and a team of nearly 12,000 doctors, nurses and staff that provide expert, compassionate medical care at eight acute care hospitals and approximately 200 primary and specialty care clinics in Pierce, King and Kitsap counties. This includes St. Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor; St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood; St. Elizabeth Hospital, Enumclaw; St. Francis Hospital, Federal Way; St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma; Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton and Silverdale; Highline Medical Center, Burien; and Regional Hospital, Burien. Started in 1891 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, today CHI Franciscan Health is one of the largest health systems in Washington state. The system spans more than 1,100 acute care beds, a credentialed medical staff of more than 1,500 including more than 800 employed physicians providing specialties in cardiovascular care, cancer care, orthopedics and sports medicine, neurosciences and women’s care. CHI Franciscan’s mission focuses on creating healthier communities, including caring for the poor and underserved. In 2015, the organization provided $141 million in community benefit, including $10 million in charity care. More information: www.chifranciscan.org.

About Mission: Lifeline

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps hospitals and emergency medical services develop systems of care that follow proven standards and procedures for STEMI and NSTEMI patients. The program works by mobilizing teams across the continuum of care to implement American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation clinical treatment guidelines. For more information, visit heart.org.