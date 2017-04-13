Six Weichert agents earn awards

Six of Weichert, Realtors – Premier Properties have earned 2016 Office Awards. The agents were honored by the national franchise organization based on reaching minimum requirements in gross commission income earned or real estate transactions closed in 2016. The winners are:

Rizwan Awan (President’s Club)

Jennifer Patchen (Ambassador Club)

Dorthea Hoagland (Executive Club)

Hope Brock (Executive Club)

Jermaine Lindsay (Executive Club)

Richard Molina (Sales Achievement)

“Our affiliates accomplished so much last year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We are extremely fortunate to have such knowledgeable, dedicated and tireless REALTORS.”