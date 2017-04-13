The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Six Weichert agents earn awards

By Leave a Comment

Six of Weichert, Realtors – Premier Properties have earned 2016 Office Awards. The agents were honored by the national franchise organization based on reaching minimum requirements in gross commission income earned or real estate transactions closed in 2016. The winners are:

  • Rizwan Awan (President’s Club)
  • Jennifer Patchen (Ambassador Club)
  • Dorthea Hoagland (Executive Club)
  • Hope Brock (Executive Club)
  • Jermaine Lindsay (Executive Club)
  • Richard Molina (Sales Achievement)

“Our affiliates accomplished so much last year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We are extremely fortunate to have such knowledgeable, dedicated and tireless REALTORS.”

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *