House page Gianni LaFave sponsored by Rep. Dick Muri

Gianni LaFave, a student at Clover Park High School, traveled to Olympia to serve as a page in the state House of Representatives the 13th week of the 2017 legislative session, April 3 – April 7. He was sponsored by Rep. Dick Muri, R-Steilacoom.

“I really enjoyed meeting Gianni. He worked hard this week,” said Muri. “It’s amazing to see students who participate in the page program pick up an understanding of the actions of the Legislature. I hope Gianni enjoyed his time here. I look forward to seeing what the future brings for this bright young man.”

Gianni is the son of Rich Torrey and Alicia LaFave. He is a member of the Clover Park High School football and wrestling teams, and enjoys participating in track and field. A good student, Gianni is enrolled in AP Human Geometry and is an active member in the Air Force JROTC.

During his stay at the Capitol, he observed the Legislature in action while keeping up with his class work by attending page school a few hours each day. Gianni learned how to navigate the many buildings on the Capital campus, delivering messages and documents to legislators and staff.

Each year, students from around the state apply to participate in the House Page Program. Students spend a week attending page school, learning the inner workings of state government and assisting legislators on the House floor. Pages earn $35 per day while serving in the program. To become a page, applicants must have a legislative sponsor and be between the ages of 14 and 16. Additionally, pages are required to obtain written permission from their parents and school.