Exit 133 Northbound closes this weekend for several months

TACOMA – Drivers who use the northbound Interstate 5 exit to I-705 and State Route 7 will need to take a detour for the next several months.

Beginning as early as 11 p.m. Friday, April 14, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the Tacoma city center exit (#133) through the end of the year to build new HOV connections between I-5 and SR 16.

During the closure, detour signs will direct northbound I-5 traffic to use the SR 16/South 38th Street exit (#132) to reach downtown Tacoma destinations. WSDOT posted a video showing the detour route to help drivers visualize the changes.

This project is the third of three designed to improve the I-5/SR 16 interchange and connect HOV lanes between the two highways.

