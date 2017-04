Submitted by United Church in University Place

Join us April 16th at 6:30am in the Curran Orchard for our annual Easter Sunrise Service where we will gather around a sacred fire, and lift our voices in praise that Jesus is Risen.

All are Welcome!

Pastor Cathlynn Law

3912 Grandview Dr W

U.P., Wa. 98466

office@ucup.org

253-564-2754