Westside Story – Peace, Beauty & Tranquility

When I was a police officer, I use to practice my quick draw in case I had to shoot quickly. In retirement I still practice my quick draw, except instead of drawing my 45, I draw my iPhone 7 camera.

My quick draw allowed me to capture the image below. As I inspect the image, words like peace, beauty and tranquility come to mind. My goal today is to share the photo with my readers.

That is all. No attempt at comedy. No rant about politics. No public announcement. Just an inspiring photo.

If you do like the photo and the words peaceful, beauty and tranquility seem to fit, then I challenge you to treat everyone you connect with today with calm and kindness. If someone makes a request, ask yourself, “How can I say yes?” Be kind to your spouse and family and the neighbor next door. Be kind to the clerks you deal with throughout the day. Be kind to other drivers on the road.

Peace, beauty and tranquility. Let’s all be kind to one another all day for just one day. When the day is done, if you like the feeling, try to make it two days in a row. Peace, beauty and tranquility and being kind to one another can make our world a better place.