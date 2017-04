Submitted by Steilacoom Kiwanis Club

Christine Fletcher of the Steilacoom Kiwanis Club presents a check for $300 to Barbie Gonzalez, Cherrydale Music Teacher. This mini-grant helps to off-set the cost of the students participating in the Seattle Symphony recorder concert at Benaroya Hall next month.

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom proudly supports the students in Dupont, Steilacoom and Anderson Island.