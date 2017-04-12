Milgard Essence Series In-Swing and Out-Swing French Patio Doors Now Available

Submitted by Milgard Windows & Doors

Milgard® Windows & Doors has added to the innovative Essence Series® product line with the introduction of in-swing and out-swing French patio doors, combining the beauty of wood with the durability of fiberglass.

The highly anticipated door style is the newest addition to the product line and comes in 2-4 panel configurations with optional operable and non-operable sidelites. It features three new handle design options with seven finishes to choose from.

“We are excited to expand our offerings in the Essence product line,” said Chad Martinez, product manager at Milgard. “The swing doors have a similar look and feel to our recently launched Essence French Sliding Glass Door so it’s easy to mix and match door styles throughout a house in new home construction or remodeling projects.”

Essence Series patio doors and windows come in three wood interior options including Douglas Fir, Pine, and Primed Pine as well as 16 powder coated exterior finishes including Espresso, Bronze, and Frost.

“The hinges have been updated for improved performance with nine finish options,” Martinez went on to say. “The door offers ADA accessibility options and either top hung or retractable screens are also available.”

Essence Series comes with the Milgard Full Lifetime Warranty that includes parts, labor, and glass breakage coverage. Learn more at: www.milgard.com/EssenceSwingDoors