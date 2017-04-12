The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Maundy Holy Thursday Service at United Church in University Place

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by United Church in University Place

Join us on April 13th at 6:30pm, as our Lenten journey heightens in a journey to the waters of baptismal renewal in the dark of night. The earliest Christians saw Holy Week as a holy time for baptisms because this was when Christ died and was raised–just as we die to the old and rise again to new life through baptism. We will travel together as companions in this story, through the last three days or in Latin, Triduum, of Jesus’ earthly life.

We will start our The Orchard View Room, which symbolizes The Upper Room where we fellowship with one another in a simple symbolic meal of crackers, cheese, dates & nuts. We leave the safety of the Upper Room, as we journey to our Narthex which will symbolize the Garden of Gethsemane where Jesus is arrested. We move into our sanctuary, the final act of the Triduum where we pray in solidarity with Jesus as we remember our Baptismal Vows and receive Holy Communion.

All are Welcome!

Pastor Cathlynn Law
3912 Grandview Drive West
253-564-2754
office@ucup.org

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *