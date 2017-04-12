Maundy Holy Thursday Service at United Church in University Place

Submitted by United Church in University Place

Join us on April 13th at 6:30pm, as our Lenten journey heightens in a journey to the waters of baptismal renewal in the dark of night. The earliest Christians saw Holy Week as a holy time for baptisms because this was when Christ died and was raised–just as we die to the old and rise again to new life through baptism. We will travel together as companions in this story, through the last three days or in Latin, Triduum, of Jesus’ earthly life.

We will start our The Orchard View Room, which symbolizes The Upper Room where we fellowship with one another in a simple symbolic meal of crackers, cheese, dates & nuts. We leave the safety of the Upper Room, as we journey to our Narthex which will symbolize the Garden of Gethsemane where Jesus is arrested. We move into our sanctuary, the final act of the Triduum where we pray in solidarity with Jesus as we remember our Baptismal Vows and receive Holy Communion.

All are Welcome!

Pastor Cathlynn Law

3912 Grandview Drive West

253-564-2754

office@ucup.org