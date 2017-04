Submitted by Lakewood Arts Commission

Once again, Lakewood artists will display their creations during the Mayfest celebration at Lakewold Gardens. The display will be available fro May 9th through May 14th. Details are available on line at www.cityoflakewood.us (Parks and Recreation/Arts Commission) or by mailing a self-addressed stamped envelope to the City of Lakewood Arts Commission – Attention: Dennis Higashiyama – 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499.