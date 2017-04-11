Lakewood Vision Plan Q&A at Lakewood United

April 13, 2017 “Follow-up of Lakewood’s Vision Plan with Questions from the Audience”- Lakewood Council Members Mike Brandstetter and Marie Barth (Kris – MC). Note:

Please submit questions in advance for this program, either via email or in writing. Marie and Mike will then be able to invite City of Lakewood staff who are experts in answering your specific question.

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood. Upcoming topics are as follows:

April 20, 2017 “A Vision for our Libraries” – Dean Carrell, Director, Pierce County Library Foundation (Kris – MC)

April 27, 2017 “LASA Living Access Support Alliance Update” – Janne Hutchins, MPA, Executive Director (John – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2016, are $20 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board and our guest speakers only charge us the cost of a breakfast. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to John Huber if he is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Burs Restaurant does not charge us a room fee. Hence, please ensure that you at least order a beverage if you attend the meeting and remember to leave a gratuity. If you wish to make suggestions for future topics or speakers, please email, or contact any of our board members: Marie Barth, Sue Boguszewski, Gil Conforti, John Huber, Kris Kauffman, Karen Lebeter, Pamela Maddess, Steve Smith or Herb Stumpf.

Those who are receiving this notice only as a handout at the weekly meetings and would like to get it by email, please contact Lakewood United via email. Alternatively, or if you are a visitor, you can note your name and email address on the Sign-Up sheet at the Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is this Friday, May 12, 2017, at 12:00 noon at Carr’s Restaurant, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch. Visitors are encouraged.