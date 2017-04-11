Homewatch CareGivers Opens New Office in Tacoma

Submitted by Homewatch CareGivers of Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. – Homewatch CareGivers is expanding to meet the increased need for a superior home care provider in Tacoma.

The leading home care company with more than 200 franchised units across 34 states domestically, as well as in Canada, Central and South America, announced today the opening of a new location to service Pierce County from Bonney Lake to Gig Harbor and Fox Island – Homewatch CareGivers of Tacoma. The opening of the new operation allows Homewatch CareGivers’ high quality at-home assistive services to reach a greater number of clients.

Joe and Marilyn Hillyer are the owners of the new Homewatch CareGivers location, situated at 2621 70th Ave West. The office was established in order to provide the area with the high quality care necessary for residents to remain independent and healthy within their own homes. Services are flexible and customized specifically to blend seamlessly into their day-to-day life.

“Both my husband and I have been personal caregivers to family members for over 10 years,” said Marilyn. “We know the strain caregiving can put on people, especially when it’s their own family members. We look forward to training and developing high-quality caregiving resources for the families in our community.”

Homewatch CareGivers of Tacoma provides home care services for families arranging care for senior-aged loved ones and others living with chronic illnesses, convalescing after illness or surgery or who prefer to age in their own homes under the supervision and care of highly trained caregivers.

“Each new opening provides the opportunity to impact the lives of others,” said Chip Baranowski, director of franchise development for Homewatch CareGivers International. “I’m confident that Joe and Marilyn’s strong passion to make a difference in the community makes them a perfect fit for our organization and for the Tacoma area.”

Prior to opening Homewatch CareGivers of Tacoma, Joe served as an officer in the US military before working in government contracting post retirement. Marilyn owned a medical insurance company until 2007, when she took time off to raise the couple’s four children. During their careers, both Joe and Marilyn looked after immediate family members who needed assistive care. They look forward to giving back to the community by alleviating caregiver duties in order for families to spend more quality time together.

The home office, which is also referred to as the company’s Franchise Support Center, provides unparalleled support and expert advice to help franchisees like Joe and Marilyn establish a thriving enterprise on a localized level. Homewatch CareGivers strives to provide the finest foundation on which its franchisees can grow their services, staff and location.

For more information about Homewatch CareGivers of Tacoma and its collection of at-home assistive services, visit www.homewatchcaregivers.com/metro-seattle/tacoma or contact Joe and Marilyn directly at 253-564-1006, mhillyer@homewatchcaregivers.com or jhillyer@homewatchcaregivers.com.

About Homewatch CareGivers

Homewatch CareGivers, based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, delivers a variety of person-directed, professional at-home services including elder care, care for individuals with developmental and physical conditions, after-surgery care and prenatal/postnatal care. With a heavy involvement in the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA), the Homewatch CareGivers mission is to provide the best-in-class care for each and every client, to serve as a vital part of the continuum of care and to provide the support franchisees and caregivers need to find success and make a difference in their communities.

To learn more about Homewatch CareGivers services and franchising opportunities, visit www.homewatchcaregivers.com/franchise.