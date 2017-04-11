Eastbound 27th Street traffic to close April 14

In University Place, no eastbound travel will be allowed on 27th Street between Bridgeport Way and Mildred/67th Street from 1 to 10 p.m. on Friday, April 14 for street construction and paving. The project is weather dependent; conditions may cause a delay or postponement.

Westbound vehicles will be allowed through the area, but delays should be expected. Detour signs will be posted to direct drivers to alternate routes and motorists should plan their travel to avoid the area as much as possible.

This closure is part of a project which is providing new sidewalks, bike lanes, streetlights and landscaping along both sides of 27th Street/Regents Boulevard between Bridgeport Way and Mildred/67th Avenue. The project also includes a water main upgrade and installation of a new signalized crosswalk between Cascade Place and Rochester. Current planning expects the project to complete in May of this year.