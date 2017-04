During the week of April 10, Sound Transit will perform final inspection and welding of the Mounts Road overpass across Interstate 5. The rail bridge is being rehabilitated as part of the Point Defiance Bypass project.

To ensure public safety, Sound Transit is working in cooperation with WSDOT to close lanes between Wednesday, April 12, and Saturday, April 15.

Lane closures will occur between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic signs will be in place 48 hours in advance.