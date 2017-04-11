Bates: Rep. Kilmer holds student town hall

Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) will hold a Student Town Hall open to all students in the region at the Tacoma Community College Campus on April 19 at 1:30 pm.

Students from all higher education institutions in Tacoma are invited and encouraged to attend. The Student Town Hall will be an open forum for students to interact with their Representative about issues that are important to them and their peers.

Please forward this invitation to student groups and faculty that would be interested in this opportunity!

What: Student Town Hall with Rep. Derek Kilmer

Date: April 19, 2017

Time: Doors open at 1:30 pm

Location: Tacoma Community College Auditorium* – Bldg 2, 6501 South 19th Street, Tacoma, WA 98466

*Auditorium (Bldg 2) is located on the NW corner of the Campus, we recommend you park in Parking Lot G, parking passes will not be required during this event (campus map ).

If you have any questions please call or email Nicholas Carr at 253-272-3515 or nicholas.carr@mail.house.gov .

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.