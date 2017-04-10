Westside Story – Dopey Free Speech

Most of you probably know by now that I am old school and am dead set against marijuana. On February 27, 2017, I published an article titled Westside Story – It’s A Wonderful Life which does a good job of removing all doubt regarding my position on dope.

I hope Lakewood City Council will take the high road and successfully crush State Representative Dave Sawyer’s effort to financially blackmail Lakewood into allowing doper shops inside our city. Ultimately, if Lakewood decides or is forced to get into the dope business, let me show you just one of the negative consequences should Lakewood becoming Sawyerville.

If it comes to pass, look for sign flipping sidewalk jockeys practicing free speech as they promote dope in our city. My photo shows it is already happening in the City of Tacoma where dope distribution centers are allowed.

Remember, if kids can read, they will want weed.