Muri’s Puget Sound Partnership passes Senate, on to governor for signature

The Senate approved a bill sponsored by Rep. Dick Muri, R-Steilacoom, that would help the on-going efforts of the Puget Sound Partnership. The Partnership leads the region’s collective effort to restore and protect Puget Sound. Muri’s bill would make a needed adjustment to some of their reporting requirements.

“I’m glad this bill was approved,” said Muri. “I hold a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental health, so I am keenly aware of the importance of the Partnership’s work. In addition, I represent the 28th legislative district. We have more than forty miles of Puget Sound coastline. In order to keep our Puget Sound habitat healthy for generations to come, it’s critical we do all we can to support their efforts.”

Every two years, the Puget Sound Partnership is required to produce a State of the Sound science work plan. The plan identifies recommendations for improvements to their ongoing work in Puget Sound. Because of the short interval for updates, they are in a continuous planning mode. This limits their ability to implement restoration projects.

Muri’s bill changes the frequency of the report from every two years, to four years. By reducing the frequency of the updates, the proposal would help free up the Puget Sound Partnership’s resources. This would allow them to focus on meeting restoration performance targets.

House Bill 1121 was approved by the Senate, 47-2. The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for signature.