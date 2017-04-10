JBLM late night firing April 11-14

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night artillery training Tuesday, April 11 (6:30 am) through Friday, April 14 (11:59 pm). Artillery training will occur during nighttime hours using 155 mm Howitzer field artillery.

One unit, 2nd Battalion, 146TH Field Artillery is scheduled to conduct gunnery tables, nighttime certification training with 155 mm Howitzer field artillery, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 6:30 a.m., Tuesday through 11:59 p.m., Friday. Expect Howitzer training during the nighttime hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.