Confederates on the Northwest Coast

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

Maritime historian and author, Les Eldridge will give a talk on the events which took place on America’s northwest coastline in the 1850’s and 1860’s. These fascinating stories will include the Confederate Navy’s CSS Shenandoah’s attacks on Union merchant ships; and a covert plan to attack San Francisco to take the U.S. Mint hostage.

This lecture is open to the public, and will take place on the Pacific Lutheran University campus on Wednesday, April 12th. Registration check-in will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Morken Center, room 103. Class fee may be paid in cash or check at the door- $15. Campus parking passes may be printed from website- www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar or you may pick one up at the door. Eldridge’s presentation will begin at 10:30, and will run approximately two hours, with a stretch break mid-way.

Learning Is ForEver offers educational lectures geared for active retirees. (253) 241-4166 stewarla@plu.edu