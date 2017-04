The 11th Annual Pow Wow at the Tacoma Community College Student Center will be held Saturday, April 15. The Celebration of Graduates takes place at 3 pm, the Grand Entry at 4 pm and the Free Dinner at 5:30 pm. Cost is Free.

