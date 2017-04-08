The Suburban Times

Small, Shy and Senior Off Leash Dog Area Coming to Chambers Creek Park

An expanded off leash area including a separate area for small, shy and senior dogs is coming soon to Pierce County’s Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place.

Since its inception in 2007, the nonprofit SUNDogs group has lobbied for a larger off leash area for dogs and their owners. Although the group obtained approval to open a small site near Central Meadow in 2009, it has taken several years to convince Pierce County to allow a site expansion.

Dog owners celebrate upcoming dog park expansion. (left to right): Daisy, Kathy Makenas, Mica, Bill Long, Daisy, Dee Ulseth, Annie, Layla and Kimmo with their friends can’t wait to use the expanded off leash area at Chambers Bay which will include a separate area for Small, Shy and Senior Dogs. Donations welcome at www.up-dogpark.org Photo by Layla and Me Photography.

“We are so appreciative of our new County Executive Bruce Dammeier who met with us and understood the need for an expansion of the off leash area,” said SUNDogs President Bill Long. “Although the new site still isn’t as large as we wished, it is certainly a step in the right direction.”

Right now, SUNDogs maintains a less than one-acre site near the Central Meadow area. The group paid for all the fencing and gates as well as needed items.

“Our members indicated they wanted a larger area to exercise and socialize their dogs along with a separate area for small, shy and senior dogs,” Long said.

SUNDogs will purchase gates and fencing for the Small, Shy and Senior Dog area which will be located between the Central Meadow bathrooms and the existing off leash area. The group also plans to “push out” the existing fence to expand the current dog park.

“This site is ideal because it is near parking, water and restrooms,” Long said.

It will cost approximately $16,000 to purchase and install the additional fencing and gates. Donations can be done online at www.up-dogpark.org using PayPal or mailed to SUNDogs at PO Box 65352, University Place, WA 98464-1352.

SUNDogs is a nonprofit 501c3 organization.

