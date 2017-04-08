Pierce County Library Board to discuss library buildings and other issues

The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees meets Wednesday, April 12, 3:30 p.m. at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma 98446-2215. At the April meeting, the Board of Trustees will discuss:

Updating the Library System’s facility master plan, which the Library System developed with considerable community and local government input in 2008-2010. Library leaders are updating the plan with new information and data, such as current and future population forecasts; the public’s use and access of library buildings; public input about library services; trends and best practices for current library services; and the health and condition of the buildings and properties. Many of the library facilities are aging and showing significant wear from decades of strong public use.

The Library System’s employee wellness program in partnership with the Association of Washington Cities. 2016 was a successful year for the program featuring many activities to promote health and wellness in the workplace, including “Unplugged” with tips for getting better sleep and reducing stress and “Walktober,” a 31-day get-fit walking program. Successful participation in the program, resulted in a 2 percent reduction in health care premiums for the Library System.

Two newly appointed trustees will participate in their first Board of Trustee meeting. Pat Jenkins, a Puyallup resident and editor of The Dispatch, and Daren Jones, an Orting resident and president of Pacific Investing, Inc., joined the Board of Trustees this month.