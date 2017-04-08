Pierce County Library Board to discuss library buildings and other issues

The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees meets Wednesday, April 12, 3:30 p.m. at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma 98446-2215. At the April meeting, the Board of Trustees will discuss:
- Updating the Library System’s facility master plan, which the Library System developed with considerable community and local government input in 2008-2010. Library leaders are updating the plan with new information and data, such as current and future population forecasts; the public’s use and access of library buildings; public input about library services; trends and best practices for current library services; and the health and condition of the buildings and properties. Many of the library facilities are aging and showing significant wear from decades of strong public use.
- The Library System’s employee wellness program in partnership with the Association of Washington Cities. 2016 was a successful year for the program featuring many activities to promote health and wellness in the workplace, including “Unplugged” with tips for getting better sleep and reducing stress and “Walktober,” a 31-day get-fit walking program. Successful participation in the program, resulted in a 2 percent reduction in health care premiums for the Library System.
Two newly appointed trustees will participate in their first Board of Trustee meeting. Pat Jenkins, a Puyallup resident and editor of The Dispatch, and Daren Jones, an Orting resident and president of Pacific Investing, Inc., joined the Board of Trustees this month.
Leave a Reply