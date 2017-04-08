Extended ramp closure planned in Tacoma

TACOMA – Following the opening of the new northbound Interstate 5 exit #135 to State Route 167 (River Road), crews will begin to demolish the old highway exit. In order to complete the work, the 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close 11 p.m. Saturday April 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 9.

Additional ramp closures to and from I-5, I-705, SR 7 and SR167 are planned while crews continue HOV lane construction. Some work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.

Monday, April 10

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

East 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 near the Tacoma Mall will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to the City Center (#133) will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 exits to northbound I-5/SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, April 11

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 near the Tacoma Mall will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

East 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to the City Center (#133) will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 exits to northbound I-5/SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, April 12

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 near the Tacoma Mall will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

East 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to the City Center (#133) will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 exits to northbound I-5/SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, April 13

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

East 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 near the Tacoma Mall will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to the City Center (#133) will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 exits to northbound I-5/SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Friday, April 14

38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 near the Tacoma Mall will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

East 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to the City Center (#133) will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 exits to northbound I-5/SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

More information about Tacoma HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.