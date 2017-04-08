Dance Theatre Northwest Celebrates Jr. Dance Audition Results

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

Congratulations to all of the Spring 2017 DTNW Jr Dance Ensemble Members (in order pictured): Ashlynn Steward, Annalise Mitchell, Hannah Priscoe, Dayna Hruby, Willow Marx, Gregory Peloquin, Phoebe Holland, Madeline Ewer, Ellice Bledsoe, Philandra Eargle, Haley Copeland, Oceana Thunder, Emma Young (also selected but not pictured Suza Haskins, Fancy Williamson).

Auditions recently held at DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST for the DTNW Junior Dance Ensemble selected this group of young dancers who will participate in a specialized training opportunity that includes classes, workshops, and performing opportunities. These talented members perform with Regional Company Members and guest artists in community service outreach programs such as “Arts Are Education” and “Art inspires Art” where Dance Theatre Northwest presents performances in collaboration with area arts organizations, schools, retirement facilities and in formal concerts.

Tryouts consisted of ballet barre, center, Pointe work and performance of solo variations. The expected outcome of the project is to educate, inspire, motivate, enrich, and instill hope and discipline through dance and music. DTNW members will reach a diverse population as part of our mission through the performing arts and through their formal and community theatrical training opportunities and experiences. Dance Theatre Northwest’s committed staff and volunteer network works hard to insure meeting their organizational goals of accessibility and diversity while maintaining artistic integrity and quality in the company’s programming.

All of these dancers and more will participate in upcoming performances and events that include:

ARTS ARE EDUCATION ~ Saturday, April 22nd 7:00 PM FREE at the University Place Civic Center Atrium ~ 3609 Market St. University Place, WA 98466 (Between 37th St W and Bridgeport Way W)

ARTS ARE EDUCATION ~ Wednesday, May 17th ~ 1:30 PM FREE at Park Lodge Elementary ~ 6300 – 100th Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499

Flapjack Fundraiser at Applebee’s ~ Saturday, June 3rd ~ 8–10:00AM $10 (Breakfast) ~ 3819 Bridgeport Way W, University Place, WA 98466 (Just before the Annual Duck Parade & Car Show)

“All That Dance” DTNW’s Spring Concert and Annual School Recital ~ Saturday, June 24, 2017 4:00 PM at the Mount Tahoma High School Auditorium. 4634 South 74th St., Tacoma, WA 98409 Admission

“Teddy Bear’s Picnic” ~ July 16, 2017 1-4:00 PM at the Curran Apple Orchard, 3920 Grandview Drive W, University Place, WA 98466 ~ Dancing bears are once again coming to the Curran Apple Orchard on Sunday July 16th from 1:00-4:00 pm. They are part of the Teddy Bears Picnic! A free, fun, family event in the University Place community.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-(C)-3 Non-Profit Organization. Our goal is to provide American contemporary dance performances and ballet-based dance education; to maintain artistic integrity; and to offer the community an opportunity to experience dance as an important art form. For more information visit www.DTNW.org or call 253-778-6534