TMP Cast & Crew Advance to national festival

Tacoma Musical Playhouse is proud to announce that its production of The Addams Family Act One won the AACTFest 2017 Region IX Festival in Boise, Idaho on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

Tacoma Musical Playhouse will represent the Pacific Northwest Region by performing at the National AACTFest 2017, the National Community Theatre Festival, in Rochester, Minnesota June 26 – July 1, 2017.

Congratulations also goes out to Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s Managing Artistic Director Jon Douglas Rake for winning Best Director; John Kelleher (Fester) for winning Best Supporting Actor; Jonathan Bill (Lurch) for winning Best Cameo for his fully realized and wholly committed character; Jocelyne Fowler for Best Hair & Makeup and Dennis Kurtz and Ely Mattson for Best Set Design.

This all began when Tacoma Musical Playhouse won the Washington state Kaleidoscope AACTFest 2017 hosted at the Tacoma Musical Playhouse. The Addams Family Act One moved on to the AACTFest 2017 Region IX Festival in Boise, Idaho, performing on Saturday, April 1.

Tacoma Musical Playhouse is now preparing to attend the AACTFest 2017, the national community theatre festival being held this summer in Rochester, Minnesota. AACTFest 2017 will take place June 26 – July 1, 2017 and will showcase twelve community theater productions from across the United States. These winners of state and regional festivals represent the best of Community Theater in the U.S.

AACTFest 2017 National Theatre Festival

Performance of The Addams Family Act One

Thursday, June 29, 2:15 pm & 7:00 pm performances

Competition Location

Rochester Civic Theatre & Mayo Civic Center

30 Civic Center Dr. SE Rochester, MN 55904

For more information about this AACT event go to their website at www.aact.org. The public is invited to attend.

Donations Tacoma Musical Playhouse is accepting donations trying to raise $30K the amount it will cost to take The Addams Family to Rochester, Minnesota. Donations will be taken at the box office, in person, over the phone at 253-565-6867 and online (www.tmp.org), with additional fundraising opportunities in the works.

About AACT

AACT helps theaters thrive and provides networking, resources, and support for America’s theaters. AACT represents the interests of more than 7,000 theaters across the United States and its territories, as well as theater companies with the U.S. Armed Services Overseas.

About Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Tacoma Musical Playhouse is the largest community theater in the Pacific Northwest. Currently in its 23rd season TMP represents the best of Community Theater with six main stage productions per season. Tacoma Musical Playhouse is also home to TMP Family Theater and CampTMP and is a non-profit organization.