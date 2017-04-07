Schramm Marketing expands

Schramm Marketing has added Karen Chang Barr as an outside sales representative and customer service specialist to broaden the firm’s portfolio and provide an increased level of support for current clients.

Karen brings many years of experience in account management to Schramm Marketing. Her duties will include building professional relationships in the greater Pierce and Thurston County areas, business networking, and helping clients take advantage of marketing opportunities to increase visibility and profitability.

The Washington State University alum further elaborates, “This position will allow me to use my professional sales experience to advance a firm I truly believe in. This team has so much potential, and I can’t wait to see where we’ll go together.”

Karen joins the company’s growing staff of account managers, web experts, and creative professionals. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Karen join the team,” says Stephanie Schramm, owner of Schramm Marketing. “With her impressive resume, positive attitude, and determination to do great things, she’s the perfect fit to help Schramm Marketing grow and thrive.”