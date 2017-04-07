Pioneer student serves as page for Sen. O’Ban

Alyson Marquardt,an 8th grader from Pioneer Middle School, recently spent a week at the Capitol working as a page for the Washington State Senate. Alyson was one of 22 students who served as Senate pages for the 12th week of the 2017 legislative session.

She was sponsored by 28th Legislative District Sen. Steve O’Ban.

“I’m glad that Alyson decided to page and learn about state government,” said O’Ban. “It’s great to see that she’s enjoyed the experience.”

The Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the Legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“I thought paging sounded really interesting,” said Alyson. “I got to see a lot of exciting things happen.”

Alyson enjoys co-curricular activities and performs on her school’s dance team.

Alyson, age 14, is the daughter of Kristina Marquardt of DuPont.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/