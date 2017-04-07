JayRay Adds an Advisor with Hospitality, Sports & Marketing Experience

Submitted by JayRay Ads & PR

JayRay is rounding out its destination marketing expertise with the addition of Ryan Millard, who joins the creative and strategic services agency from Oki Golf.

As marketing communications manager for the hospitality company Oki Golf, Millard led strategic development and executed marketing campaigns for diverse golf properties throughout the Puget Sound. His background also includes agency experience, working with clients including Microsoft, Dell and McDonald’s. He began his marketing career working in professional baseball where he wore many hats including promotions, business development and marketing operations.

A proud Puget Sound native, Millard graduated from Western Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with an emphasis in marketing.