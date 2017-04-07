Dance Theatre Northwest Students Awarded Joffrey Scholarships

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

The Joffrey Ballet recently conducted a master class in University Place at Dance Theatre Northwest for area dancers. In addition, auditions were held for the Joffrey ballet summer intensive programs.

Two DTNW Jr. Dance Ensemble members, 13-year-old Emma Young and 15-year-old Oceana Thunder were awarded dance scholarships to the Joffrey Ballet School New York summer intensive. Both dancers performed leading roles in DTNW’s holiday performances of Nutcracker and will be featured in upcoming seasonal community service outreach performances.

These and other DTNW’s dancers will be traveling to study in New York in June, 2017. As an organization, DTNW has a history of helping young artists toward reaching their goals and dreams.

