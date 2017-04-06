Workshop helps start process of a legacy letter

Older adults possess a lifetime of experience and wisdom. Legacy writing provides the opportunity to communicate your values and wisdom, history, and stories for future generations. It preserves who you are, what matters most to you, and it’s a way for you to be remembered. We all have a story to tell.

“Ethical Wills: Passing on Values, Lessons & Hopes” explores an ancient process of handing down values from generation to generation through a variety of means. The one-hour workshop will open up the tradition of passing on values and how such a will can be constructed.

“Ethical Wills” will be presented six times in April:

April 10 – 12:10 p.m. at the Pierce County Annex Main Meeting Room, 2401 S. 35th St. in Tacoma

April 10 – 6:30 p.m. at the Bonney Lake Branch Library, 18501 90th St. E. in Bonney Lake

April 12 – 12:10 p.m. at the County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., 7th Floor Rainier Conference Room in Tacoma

April 17 – 6:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Branch Library, 6300 Wildaire Rd SW, Lakewood

April 18 – 6:30 p.m. at the Graham Branch Library, 9202 224th St. E., Graham

April 20 – 6:30 p.m. at the Summit Branch Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

The presentation will provide participants information about the nature of an ethical will (distinct from a legal will), how to start creating the will, when to write one, tips on what to include and not include, a template for an ethical will, starter hints, a bibliography as well as cautionary points to consider.

“We all have a story to tell,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “All we have to do is look at the stories and wisdom we wish we had from family and friends to hold onto what they treasured most.”

Sessions are free and open to the public. Any one of any age can attend. No RSVP is required. For more information about the presentations, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at (253) 798-4600 or (800) 562-0332.