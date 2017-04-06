Pierce Transit meeting to discuss strategic plan

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, April 10, 2017, from 3:00 p.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pierce Transit Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room, located at 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington.

The purpose of the meeting is for the Board to review and discuss the Agency’s Strategic Plan for purposes of aligning its mission, vision, and goals. No final disposition will occur at this meeting regarding the Strategic Plan. Adoption of the Strategic Plan is anticipated to occur prior to June 2017.

The Regular Board Meeting will follow at 4:00 p.m.