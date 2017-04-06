Pierce Transit may sell surplus property

A public hearing will be held by Pierce Transit as part of the Board of Commissioners meeting on April 10, 2017. The meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and is held in the Pierce Transit Training Center, Rainier Conference Room, 3720 96th Street S.W., Lakewood, Washington.

The purpose of the hearing is to allow public comment on the proposal to declare the following surplus property and to dispose of said property by public sale: thirty-seven (37) Chevrolet Express 3500 Vans, twenty-two (22) Ford E350 vans, nine (9) Ford E450 small buses, four (4) Dodge Grand Caravans, two (2) Ford Taurus sedans, one (1) Ford F450 pickup truck, one (1) Ford F450XL pickup truck, one (1) Dodge Ram 2500 van, and one (1) Yard Goat tug.

A description of the property to be disposed of is available for inspection at the reception desk on the first floor of Pierce Transit headquarters, 3701 – 96th Street S.W., Lakewood, Washington, or by calling 581-8000.

Specialized transportation for disabled persons to and from the hearing can be obtained by calling SHUTTLE at 581-8000, option 2, from one to five days in advance of the hearing. An interpreter for the hearing impaired will be provided upon request with a minimum notice of five days.