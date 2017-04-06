Ownership change at Chuckals

The roots of Chuckals Office Products go deep. Almost 100 years of mergers and acquisitions in the office products industry led to founders and former owners Chuck Hellar and Al Lynden (hence the name; Chuck + Als) establishing the company in 1994.

Chuckals has long been active supporters of local business in Tacoma, fostering a culture of community service within their company. Chuckals mission went beyond selling office supplies, it was about supporting other local businesses and improving the community they lived in. Longstanding traditions within the company, such as providing Christmas meal packages to local families in need, were just as important to them as providing excellent products and service.

Now Jon Rossman, formerly vice president of Chuckals for over half a decade, will build on Chuckals’ local legacy as its new owner and president. Rossman is well-versed in the tacks of business – account management, go-to market strategies, product development – but the engaged leader is committed to continuing Chuckals rich heritage of building the local community through supporting businesses and charitable organizations within Tacoma.

“This transition is certainly not about me, it’s about the people we employ, the customers we love and the community which we live in. I believe that through an organization like Chuckals we can continue to push the line about why people should do business locally and support one another as community members.” Rossman said. “Its one of the reasons why I’m so excited about this transition, I believe that there’s a ton more to do!”

Rossman is a familiar face in Tacoma. He currently serves as both a member of the board of directors for the Emergency Food Network of Pierce County and for the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce.