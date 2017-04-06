Golden Lion motel comes down

Walking through the vacant Golden Lion Motor Inn Tuesday afternoon, police Chief Mike Zaro recounted a homicide he worked at the motel in the early 2000s as a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department detective (before the city formed its police department).

As he walked alongside what remained of the partially demolished building, Zaro rattled off numerous crimes committed at the motel over the years. They ranged from serious like the homicide he worked, and sexual assaults, to lesser incidents like drug offenses and fights.

As he climbed into a giant excavator located at the back of the property, Zaro was ready to for some “demolition therapy.”

Seated in the cab of the yellow beast, Zaro maneuvered the arm over the building until it came to a rest at the roofline. Moments later the loud crunch of wood cracking and glass shattering echoed through the property.

Standing to the side, the demolition crew from Northwest Abatement Services, Inc. watched as Zaro helped tear down the single-story motel located at 9201 South Tacoma Way.

Northwest Abatement Services started demolition March 31 after nearly a month of preparation. That included asbestos cleanup and other steps to make

sure the site was safe before the buildings came down.

The motel has been on the city’s radar for more than a decade for various building code violations and calls for police service.