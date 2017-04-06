Featured Pet Trinity is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Trinity is a very special bun, indeed. She is quiet social, and enjoys getting attention, especially face rubs. She delights in hop time, playing with the cats in her foster home and playing stay-away when hop time is over.

She also loves cilantro and pumpkin, and this is where another special part of her comes in — she has no front teeth due to jaw and teeth deformities. That being said, she has minimal issues as long as her greens are cut up, and she has her hay pellets.

The 18-month-old is litter box trained, but does have some digestive issues that cause extra cecal, so she can be a little on the messy side. But never fear, Trinity’s foster family will give you all the tips and tricks on how to best care for the Domestic Shorthair. Trust us, she will reward your extra work with extra love.

For more information about Trinity, please contact her foster family atGSSU1720@AOL.com. #A505617. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.