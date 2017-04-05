Road fixes coming to Fort Steilacoom Park

Yes Lakewood, we heard you – the driveway into Fort Steilacoom Park is challenging, to say the least.

Significant deterioration of the road prompted city staff to recently recommend moving up plans to pave the driveway as soon as possible.

Pending City Council approval later this month, an additional $750,000 will be applied to the project. The allocation means a permanent fix could be made by the end of 2017.

But don’t worry, the road won’t remain in its current state between now and then. Now that the weather is warming up, road crews are able to apply hot mix patches that provide a comprehensive repair compared to the gravel that is used during the cold, wet months. These temporary patches will smooth the driveway and remain in place until paving occurs.

Next week the City Council will review the city’s 2016 year-end financial report and a proposed 2017 carry forward budget adjustment at a study session. The city’s finances ended better than anticipated in 2016 largely because revenues came in higher than anticipated and because we realized some savings on expenses.

Most of the money carried over will cover previously approved projects from 2016 that will be completed this year, but some projects like the Fort Steilacoom Park driveway will receive additional funding.

The city shares and understands the frustration of park visitors who have to navigate the holes in the road. But before we can fix them, two other projects in the park must be completed: the Waughop Lake Trail and parking lot improvements.

Work resumed this week on the trail project. That means large trucks carrying heavy loads will come and go from the park. Once the trail work is done more large trucks will travel through the park to improve the parking lot near the barns. (Check out the Waughop Lake Trail Project page to see photos of the trail paving.)

The hot asphalt patches will be applied to the large potholes on the driveway after these projects are done.

If the patches were applied now the large trucks would tear them up. We ask for patience while this work is completed.