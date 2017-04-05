Muri hosts JBLM military members during recent tour of Capitol Campus

Senior leaders from the 42nd Military Police Brigade Headquarters, and the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Directorate of Emergency Services (DES), were hosted by Rep. Dick Muri, R-Steilacoom, on a tour of the state Capitol. Throughout the year, senior staff in the brigade conduct professional development sessions on various topics to enhance professionalism and build cohesion. During the tour, the group gained a better understanding of the state’s legislative process.

“Professional development for military leaders includes learning about the many systems which make our country great,” said Muri. “Visiting our state Capitol and discussing our legislative process and it’s challenges fosters understanding. It helps us learn from each other.”

“As senior leaders, I think we often have a good grasp on the federal government and how activities within the layers of federal government affect us, as both military members and citizens of the U.S.,” said Major Tara Bradley, Brigade S3. “As military members, we are many times only temporary residents within a state. Learning about state government is key in gaining a clear understanding of the environment we are operating in. Finally, as a citizen (military or not) it is important to have an understanding of local and state government in order to be active participants in the community, rather than simply bystanders.”

Following the tour, the group ate lunch and conducted a round table with Muri and his staff. Topics included Muri’s post-United States Air Force career, how he became involved in local and state government, and specifics on the legislative process.

“This engagement with Rep. Muri helped us understand how our engagements with local community leaders influences and transitions from local to county to state governments, and truly understand the process of the Washington State government,” said Lieutenant Colonel David Markiewicz, Deputy Brigade Commander.

The brigade is partnered with the town of Steilacoom, through the JBLM Community Connector Program and meets regularly with community leaders. The program’s goal is to encourage community support and partnership. The 42nd Military Police Brigade partners with Steilacoom in numerous community and military events throughout the year.