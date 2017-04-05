Crews close southbound lanes on I-5 Nisqually River Bridge for inspection

NISQUALLY – This weekend, southbound drivers on Interstate 5 will encounter lane closures on the southbound Nisqually River Bridge. Crews will be on the bridge Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9, from 5 a.m. to noon. They will close the left lane on Saturday and the right lane on Sunday. Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time to reach their destinations.

The lane closures will allow Washington State Department of Transportation bridge preservation engineers to conduct a regularly-scheduled bridge inspection. This work is a part of WSDOT’s ongoing bridge inspection program.

In the event of severe weather conditions, the inspection could be rescheduled.