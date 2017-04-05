Classy Chassis buys Sprague Avenue Car Wash and Hazelwood Road Espresso

When John and Diane Simchuk (owners of Sprague Avenue Car Wash and Hazelwood Road Espresso) decided it was time to sell their Sprague Avenue business, it wasn’t a surprise that it piqued Corey Campbell’s interest.

The Simchuk’s established Sprague Avenue Car Wash in 1990, which was only a few years before Corey began the process of taking his mobile business to the next level with the creation of the Classy Chassis Car Wash & Detailing center in Lakewood. The two families have been friends for many years and have more than just the trade in common; Sprague Avenue’s positive team spirit, customer-first standards and community involvement follows very closely to the core values Corey has established for Classy Chassis.

The synergy of these companies means a win/win experience for customers. This is Classy Chassis’ 7th car wash location, and soon commercial customers of either company will be able to use their fleet cards at ALL of them. The espresso stand, which already serves delicious Dillanos coffee, is easily transitioning to Classic Coffee name and soon customers will be able use their gift cards and redeem their points at both stands!

Stay tuned for updates regarding the completion of the system merge for Fleet Card and Gift Card usage and etc., as well as news about the Grand (re)Opening!