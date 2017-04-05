2nd Annual Pierce County Small Business Summit

Submitted by Paul T Long & Timberland Bank

The first full week of May is National Small Business Week in America. Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year.

Several years ago, Paul Long of Timberland Bank created the Pierce County Small Business Summit to give the opportunity for small business owners to hear from local South Sound leaders about the challenges and successes of owning a small business.

This year’s this event will be held May 2nd from 7:30am to 10:30 am and May 3rd from 11:30am-2:30pm. Both events will be held at Tacoma’s STAR Center located at 3873 S 66th St.

On May 2nd the focus will be on service based businesses and you will hear from local leaders such as Tom Pierson, CEO from the Tacoma Pierce County Chamber, Neitha Wilkey- Principle at James Guerrero Architects, Kieran Murry Co-Owner of Ignite-U and Rusty George, CEO of Rusty George Creative. Topics will include:

Political impacts on small business

Challenges you will face in a service based business

The secrets to finding world class ideas for lead generation

Build your brand to sell

On May 3rd the focus will be on product based businesses and you will hear from local leaders such as Patricia Mannie, CEO of Patricia & Co, Rachel Young, CEO of Miss Moffett’s Mystical Cupcakes (a contestant on Food Network’s Cupcake Wars), Kendra Fournier, Vice President of Fournier Insurance Solutions, Dan Weedin, CEO of Toro Consulting Group and Paul Long, Vice President with Timberland Bank. Topics will include:

Developing a successful marketing game plan

Cupcake Challenges: The Mystical Cupcakes Story

How to get employees to work together for the mission of your company

How to get access to business capital.

The speaker series is a great opportunity for small business owners to learn. The cost is $25/day or $40 for both days (catered meal included) and tickets can be purchased at sbweek.eventbrite.com. Any profit from the event will be donated to the Tacoma Pierce County Chamber for their small business activities.

Small business owners can be sure that it is a great opportunity where they can learn about innovation, development and the success of their business.