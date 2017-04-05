2017 Spring Lu’au at UPS

TACOMA, Wash. – Pierce County residents are invited to join the parents, grandparents, and brothers and sisters of University of Puget Sound students for a colorful evening of Polynesian music, dance, and food on Saturday, April 8.

Once again, the Spring Lu?au, presented each year by the Ka Ohana me ke Aloha student club, is coinciding with the college’s Spring Family Weekend—a time when the families of Puget Sound students come from around the country to explore the City of Destiny and the campus that is now home to their college-going offspring.

The Saturday, April 8, Spring Lu?au will include a Hawaiian dinner and an internationally inspired stage show, with traditional dances from Pacific Ocean cultures. The event, now in its 48th year, is one of the biggest celebrations of Polynesian culture in the state, attracting nearly 1,000 people each year.

Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. in Marshall Hall of Wheelock Student Center, near the N. Alder Street and N. 15th Street entrance to campus. The stage show will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Fieldhouse, just off the corner of Union Avenue and N. 11th Street. See below for ticket details and a map of campus.

The Ka Ohana me ke Aloha organizers have chosen the theme this year of Aia Ka Home Me Ka Pu’uwai or “Home is Where the Heart is.” The theme encourages students and visitors alike to think about the places that they come from and the place that they hold within their hearts.

“Home can be interpreted so many different ways, depending on the person,” said Austin Chikamoto ’17, president of Ka Ohana Me Ke Aloha. “Home can mean where one has spent their childhood, where one has moved as an adult, or, for us college students, right here at the University of Puget Sound.”

Music will be provided by Northwest Blend, a local group specializing in Hawaiian infused music, who include four-part harmonies in their songs. The show will include dances from cultures including Hawaiian and Tahitian, as well as the spectacle of grass skirts, the malo (loincloth), and colorful island dresses. The dinner will include mac salad, fresh pineapple, lomi lomi salmon, cucumber and carrot namasu, Hawaiian sweet rolls, Kalua pig, huli huli chicken, sticky rice, haupia, coconut guava cake, and punch.

Tickets are on sale now, and are available in advance or at the door.

When: Saturday, April 8, 2017

Where: Lu`au dinner: 5 p.m. in Wheelock Student Center, N. 15th Street and N. Alder Street

Lu`au show: 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Fieldhouse, N. 11th Street and Union Avenue

Tickets: General admission: Combo show and dinner: $20

Show only: $10

Dinner only: $11

Puget Sound campus members, seniors (65+), and those 12 and under:

Combo show and dinner: $15

Show only: $8

Dinner only: $9

Children 4 years old and under enter free.

To pay with a credit card call Wheelock Information Center at 253.879.3100.

(Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–10 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.)

To order online go to: tickets.pugetsound.edu.

Tickets can be picked up on the day of the Lu`au, 10 a.m.–6:30 p.m., at the Information Desk in Wheelock Student Center, or 6:45–7:45 p.m. at the box office in Memorial Fieldhouse.