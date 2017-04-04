UP for Arts concert attracts 100+

Submitted by Kathy Admire

UP for Arts, dedicated to raising funds for the arts in University Place, sponsored a concert attended by over 100 on March 31st.

The program featured PLU Professor Diana Walker and the Baroque and Blue Trio performing “Bach Rocks” with Diana on piano, Loree Gardener on String Bass and LaMont Atkinson Jr. on Drums.

The program also featured dozens of beautiful quilts by members of The Washington Stars Quilt Guild and refreshments by Grassi’s restaurant.

The next concert will be April 28, which is free to members and $5 to $15 for others who attend.