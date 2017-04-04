Two CPSD students win top awards from Boys & Girls Clubs

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Clover Park School District (CPSD) is honored to have two of its students chosen as the recipients of top awards from Boys & Girls Clubs Washington State Association.

Selected from among 13 outstanding youth, Lakes High School senior Brianna Mitchell has been named the Washington State Youth of the Year. Clover Park High School sophomore Nyah Hall has been selected as Washington State Military Youth of the Year. These awards are the highest honors Boys & Girls Club members can receive. As the new teen representatives for all Boys & Girls Clubs in Washington, Mitchell and Hall have both received $5,000 in college scholarships.

Mitchell is a 10-year member of the Lakewood branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound and a senior at Lakes High School. She is active in Boys & Girls Club’s programs, especially performing arts. At Lakes High School, Mitchell is the Associated Student Body vice president and a member of the girls’ varsity basketball and volleyball teams. When asked how the club has impacted her life, she stated, “The club has made me a stronger person, impacting not just me but also my mom.”

Hall has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Youth Center for five years. At Clover Park High School, Nyah is an honor roll student and a javelin thrower on the track and field team. During the Youth of the Year process, Nyah talked about the impact of the Youth Center at JBLM and the source of encouragement it provides children from military families stating, “The sky is the limit. You just have to surround yourself with people who believe in you. I did by becoming a member of the Boys & Girls Club youth center.”

Each year a “Youth of the Year” and a “Military Youth of the Year” are chosen to represent Washington in the Pacific Region Youth of the Year competitions. Winners are chosen first at a club level, then state, regional and national levels. This year’s regional competitions will be held over the summer in Los Angeles. Mitchell will compete in in June; Hall will compete in August.

“Youth of the Year is the Boys & Girls Club of Americas’ premier recognition program for club members. Since 1947, the Boys & Girls Club of America have selected the Youth of the Year to recognize dedication to service, community and family activities, strong moral character and life goals. Youth of the Year promotes leadership skills, confidence and character definition among members ages 14 through 18.

Youth of the Year is a really great program because it provides character-building opportunities for teenagers, and stresses the importance of education and community service,” said Matt Watrous, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs Washington State Association. “It helps them become responsible, caring adults and provides them with tools to build a successful future. Brianna and Nyah are great examples, and I am proud to have them represent all of us in Washington.”