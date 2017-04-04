Jenkins, Jones appointed to Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees

TACOMA – Pat Jenkins and Daren Jones will come on board as new Board of Trustee members for Pierce County Library System in April 2017.

Jenkins, a Puyallup resident, is the editor of The Dispatch and the program director of Senior Media Services, which publishes news and information resources for older adults. He also has volunteered as a reading tutor with several school districts and has served on numerous boards and committees for school boards, food banks and other organizations.

Jones, an Orting resident, is the president of Pacific Investing, Inc., a management group for real estate. He has extensive residential and commercial real estate experience.

“Both Pat and Daren’s professional experience and community knowledge will be of great value to our Board in its service to the nearly 600,000 residents the Library System serves,” said Georgia Lomax, executive director of the Library System. “Their professional experiences and genuine compassion for public service will complement our strong Board of Trustees.”

On deck for the Board of Trustees will be a thorough assessment of the Library’s operations and funding needs to maintain and sustain essential library services for the coming years.

“Libraries are the true welcoming place for all people and all interests,” said Jenkins. “I am honored to be a part of the serious community connections that Pierce County Library fosters today and will be building tomorrow.”

“Pierce County Library supports learning for children and adults that prepares children for and in school and helps develop skills for adults in the workplace,” said Jones. “The vast reach and influence the Library has on individuals and communities is amazing. I look forward to helping shape the future direction of our Library System.”

The Library System is not a part of Pierce County government. By state law, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier appointed Jenkins and Jones, and the Pierce County Council ratified the appointments. Other Library Board of Trustees include Rob Allen, chair; Donna Albers, vice chair; and Monica Butler. Trustees are non-paid positions.

The five-member board governs the Library’s policy and fiscal direction. Trustees’ responsibilities include: