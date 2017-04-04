Help needed to raise funds for Warriors to attend healing Religious Pilgrimage

Submitted by JBLM Knights of Columbus

Knights of Columbus from JBLM are sponsoring a golf tournament on April 29th at Meadow Park Golf Course. The tournament is a fundraiser to assist sending Warriors to an international healing pilgrimage in France.

The US Knights of Columbus sponsor Warriors who have maladies resulting from their combat assignments. Last year, K of C paid about $3200 each for tuition to send 22 Warriors to this pilgrimage. JBLM Knights instituted a golf tournament to raise some extra funds to provide some person spending money for the Warriors while traveling for the week program. They were able to raise just over $3000 for the group attending. Download sponsor form and entry form.

JBLM Knights are once again sponsoring a golf tournament to raise spending money for the travelers. But here is where they need help. Meadow Park needs 60 golfers to conduct the tournament. Currently there are only about 36 entries, a long way from the required attendance. Are there any golfers who would be willing to enter the tourney for $75 which includes golf, power cart and a lunch. The contest is a Four Person Team Scramble format. Prizes are 1st place $200/team, 2nd place $100/team and 3rd place $50/team. There will also be prizes for closest to pin, closest to center line on drive, longest drive men and longest drive women. Please help fill the roster of 60.

Sponsored holes are $250 and JBLM’s Knights are also looking for donations to be awarded for door prizes and additional player prizes.

For more information, please call John Forest at 253-582-6398 or 253-222-4815. Link to Warriors for Lourdes is www.warriorstolourdes.com/wtl/en/index.html .