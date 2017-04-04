Councilman Michael Brandstetter awarded advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership

Lakewood City Councilman Michael Brandstetter recently received an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership (CML) from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC). Brandstetter completed more than 60 hours of training credits to earn this distinction and demonstrated valuable service to his community.

The CML program is designed to enhance the ability of elected municipal officials by providing knowledge and skills to effectively operate within the law, plan for the future, secure and manage funds and foster community and staff relationships. To earn this certificate, the official attends a variety of AWC sponsored municipal workshops. The courses help mayors and councilmembers learn the essentials of municipal service and improve their ability to work with council colleagues, city staff and citizens.

Brandstetter has held the Position 2 seat on the City Council since 2010. He represents the city on the South Sound 911 policy board and the Tacoma/Pierce County Convention Center public facilities district and also represents the Chambers/Clover Creek Watershed on the Pierce County Flood Control Zone District advisory committee.

Brandstetter entered the United States Army in 1969 and moved to Lakewood in 1993 when he became the command sergeant major of the 1st Military Police Brigade at Fort Lewis. During his career military assignments took him to Korea, Germany, Kuwait and Iraq during Operation Desert Storm, Haiti, Panama and a variety of assignments in the United States.

He retired from the Army in 1999 and joined Bates Technical College, where he served as the Dean for Engineering, computer Science and Advanced Technologies.