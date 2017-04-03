Steilacoom Town Council April 4 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 (6:30 pm) in the Steilacoom Town Hall. Following is the meeting agenda.
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of March 21, 2017
- Approval of Claims Checks #104793 – #104836 in the amount of $74,461.62 and Manual Check #104791 in the amount of $100.00
- Performance Bonds (AB 2790) (Ordinance 1564)
- 4th of July – Contract with the Chamber of Commerce (AB 2791)
- Facility Usage Agreement – Rental of Office (AB 2792)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Proclamation
- Arbor Day
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
Leave a Reply