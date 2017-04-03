The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council April 4 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 (6:30 pm) in the Steilacoom Town Hall. Following is the meeting agenda.

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of March 21, 2017
    2. Approval of Claims Checks #104793 – #104836 in the amount of $74,461.62 and Manual Check #104791 in the amount of $100.00
    3. Performance Bonds (AB 2790) (Ordinance 1564)
    4. 4th of July – Contract with the Chamber of Commerce (AB 2791)
    5. Facility Usage Agreement – Rental of Office (AB 2792)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Proclamation
    1. Arbor Day
  6. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

